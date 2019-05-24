Society Serbia celebrates Slavic Literacy and Culture Day The day of Staints Cyril and Methodius, i.e., Slavic Literacy and Culture Day, is a national holiday in Serbia celebrated for the first time this May 24. Source: Blic Friday, May 24, 2019 | 11:48 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

This date became a national holiday after the Serbian government adopted a bill amending the Law on State and Other Holidays in the Republic of Serbia, Blic recalls.

"This holiday will mark Day of Slavic Literacy and Culture, which was founded by Slavic educators Cyril and Methodius, the founders of Slavic literature and the creators of the first Slovic script - Glagolitic," the government said earlier.



Even though it is celebrated, the new state holiday is a working day.