Society 64 percent of Serbians wouldn't accept NATO's apology - poll 79 percent of Serbian citizens are opposed to their country joining NATO. Source: Beta Friday, March 22, 2019 | 13:08 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

And 64 percent would not accept the western military alliance's apology for the 1999 bombing.

This is according to a public opinion poll conducted by the Institute for European Affairs NGO, on the occasion of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the start of NATO's aggression against Serbia.



The poll also showed that Serbia's accession to NATO was supported by about 10 percent of citizens, mostly those "with high school and university diplomas."



At the same time, most Serbians believe the reasons for the bombing were "military, political and economic interests of the United States and the West."



Sunday, March 24, will mark 20 years since the start of NATO's attacks on Serbia that lasted 78 days.