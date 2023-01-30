Region Milanovic: "Serbs and Russians are not the same; we took Kosovo away from them" Kosovo was taken from Serbia, Croatian President Zoran Milanović said today in Petrinja and stated: "We and the international community did that." Source: Tanjug Monday, January 30, 2023 | 15:54 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Milanović said this to journalists in Petrinja, talking about the war in Ukraine and the similarities between Crimea and Kosovo and Metohija.



"Until you understand that Serbia and Russia are not the same? That this is unfortunately a painful fact and a danger. We annexed Kosovo. We and the international community. It was taken from Serbia. Who did it but us? Did we recognize Kosovo? It's not annexation, but usurpation What is it called? Extraction. It's the same thing. This is not bringing into the issues of Kosovo, but the whole concept", Milanovic said.



According to Milanović, it is about a concept in which someone thinks he has the right. "Likewise, Crimea will never be Ukraine again. That's what the leading German generals are saying," Milanović said, adding that thousands of people are dying there.



He said that "Russia is a dangerous country" and that, as he said, no one understands that. "You are comparing the Serbs, these rebels there, with the world's nuclear superpower. Crazy emotions and hatred are putting Europe in great danger," Milanović said at the send-off of a contingent of Croatian soldiers to the NATO mission in Lithuania.



He said that the fact that Ukrainians pathologically hate Russians is a fact, with the claim that "Croats did not hate Serbs so much" as, as he states, "those over there hate Russians".



"Putin and those people were cool until yesterday. They achieved success in the upper ranks of German politics. Now, all of a sudden, they are the biggest enemies... German tanks in Russia? Good luck with that, good luck with that," says Milanović.



When reminded by journalists that his assessments were wrong about Ukraine when he claimed that Russia will never attack Ukraine, because there are not enough soldiers, Milanović repeats that this is correct. "There is not enough. It was a bad decision by Russia because they thought that the government (in Ukraine) would collapse."



We are getting deeper and deeper into conflict with the superpower. You know how they end up losing the war? So, they end up using nuclear weapons, Milanović said and added that he is trying to open the eyes of others because, as he says, we are rushing into a war with a superpower. I see what is happening and pointed out that "crazy emotions are leading Europe into something that it will not be able to deal with", Croatian media reported.