Region Momčilo Krajišnik dies at the age of 75 The first president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, Momcilo Krajisnik, passed away at University Clinical Center RS (UCC RS) in Banja Luka Source: B92 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 11:22

He died as a result of a novel coronavirus infection.



He was connected to a respirator due to coronavirus infection and bilateral pneumonia.



Just to reiterate that Krajisnik was admitted to the Clinic of Intensive Care of the University Medical Center on August 30.