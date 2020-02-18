Region New Croatian President circumvents protocol, paraphrasing the song of our famous band New Croatian President Zoran Milanovic sidestepped the protocol a little while taking an oath Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 17:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Darko Bandic

Former Prime Minister, Social Democrat Zoran Milanovic was elected President in a runoff election on January 5, beating the incumbent conservative Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic with 52.7 percent to 47.3 percent of votes.



Constitutional Court President Miroslav Separovic said on that occasion that it was paramount for the court to stick to what he had sworn to do.



After announcing the solemn oath, Milanovic began to read the text immediately, and he had to wait for the oath to be repeated after it was first uttered by the President of the Constitutional Court.



By the time Constitutional Court President Separovic headed to Milanovic to read the oath, Milanovic had already begun to read, to which the President of the Constitutional Court paused and just smiled.



Separovic explained that, according to the Protocol, he first had to say that the government called elections, when they were held, what the results of the elections were and then only to invite the president to sign the oath.



"However, he (Milanovic) read the text of the oath himself, which was agreed, and I do not see any particular problem. It is important that everything is in accordance with the Constitution and the law," Separovic said, adding that what was for the Constitutional Court most important, the new president adheres to what he has stated.



Milanovic became the fifth Croatian President, and during his inaugural speech he paraphrased the song of the famous band EKV entitled "Earth".



"This is a house for us. For all of us. For us who are here, for generations to come, for those who come, and for those who will return to their home," Milanovic said before thanking everyone and concluding with "Long live Croatia", the Croatian portal "Index" reports.



Outgoing President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and former presidents Stjepan Mesic and Ivo Josipovic attended the ceremony of inauguration, as well as Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic and deputy speakers, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and three of his deputies, Constitutional Court President Miroslav Separovic, and the Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Mirko Sundov.



This is the first time that party leaders, diplomats, and church dignitaries did not attend a presidential inauguration, that was held in the President's Office in Zagreb's Pantovcak, disregarding the tradition of holding a public ceremony in the Saint Mark's Square.