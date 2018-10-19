Region Greek PM assumes role of FM "to push through Macedonia deal" Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has assumed the role of foreign minister after the departure of Nikos Kotzias. Source: B92 Friday, October 19, 2018 | 13:54 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Kotzias stepped down earlier this week after a row with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

"I won’t accept any deviation and personal strategy that goes against the country's national policy and I won't allow anyone to disrupt the smooth course of the country toward a clear exit from the crisis and bailout programs," Tsipras said on Greek TV late on Thursday.



According to media reports, Kotzias was responsible for negotiating the name deal with Skopje, which Kammenos opposes.



Tsipras "assumed the role to steer through the name accord with Macedonia," Bloomberg is reporting on Friday, citing the prime minister as saying that his country "won't accept the accession of the neighboring country into the European Union and NATO if its constitutional name is 'Republic of Macedonia'."



Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev also recently mentioned that this was the goal of the move.