Mayors of Belgrade, Zagreb, and Sarajevo hold first meeting

The mayors of Belgrade, Zagreb and Sarajevo met on Friday for the first time to discussed enhancing cooperation between the three capitals.

Source: Tanjug
L-R: Bandic, Skaka, Radojicic (Tanjug/FENA)
L-R: Bandic, Skaka, Radojicic (Tanjug/FENA)

Zoran Radojicic, Milan Bandic, and Abdulah Skaka met in Sarajevo, pointing out to the significance of this meeting, and announcing that they agreed to connect the three capitals into a common tourist route.

The next trilateral meeting, they also announced, will be held in Belgrade, and then in Zagreb. The mayors have expressed their wish for these meetings to become a tradition.

Belgrade Mayor Zoran Radojicic said he and his colleagues agreed that the cooperation between Belgrade, Sarajevo and Zagreb is very important for everyone. "Stability and order are important for all of us, and accordingly we will continue to work and direct our efforts to find solutions that will enable everyone to live in prosperity in the long run," Radojicic said.

"We agreed," he continued, "that development in all areas, such as tourism, culture, economy or sport, is equally important for all of us."

"My message is that stability and peace in the region are extremely important for all of us and that eventually, every citizen will feel the improvement," Radojicic said.

