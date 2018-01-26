Region Croatia likely to buy USD 500 million-worth of Israeli F-16s Israeli and Croatian PMs Benjamin Netanyahu and Andrej Plenkovic have agreed to move forward on the sale of Israeli F-16s to Croatia. Izvor: B92, index.hr Friday, January 26, 2018 | 16:20 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

The Croatian website index.hr reported this on Friday, citing Israeli outlets the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel.

Netanyahu met with Plenkovic in Davos, Switzerland, and according to a statement from his cabinet, they "agreed to move forward on the sale of Israeli F-16s to Croatia according to the terms of the tender."



"This development is a further expression of the deep times [sic] between the two countries. The two leaders agreed to expand economic, security, water, agricultural, academic and tourism cooperation," the statement posted on the Israeli prime minister's website concluded.



"Croatia has been considering plans to purchase the Israeli jets in order to replace their fleet of 12 Soviet-designed Mikoyan MiG-21 fighter jets, to be delivered by late 2020," the Jerusalem Post writes, and adds: "The value of the deal is worth some USD 500 million subject to the conditions of the tender. The final decision on the bid winner is set to be made by the end of the year."



The Times of Israel is reporting, citing the website Hadashot, that Israel has been seeking a buyer for the aging fleet that its Air Force stopped using a number of years ago - according to this, some 30 old planes have been retired by Israel’s Air Force in recent years.