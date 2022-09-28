Politics Russia at the UN Security Council: What about Kosovo? "Double standards of the West" Russia's special military operation in Ukraine would not have been necessary if the West had forced Kyiv to respect human rights. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 07:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/DexonDee

This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasiliy Nebenzya at the Security Council session.



Nebenzya said that the special operation would not have been necessary if Ukraine had respected basic human rights, and above all the right to life.



"The West, which supported the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo and Metohija, is applying double standards when it comes to referendums in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," Nebenzya pointed out.



He recalled that the West insisted that Kosovo and Metohija had the right to secede from the state of Serbia, because it allegedly violated the rights of Albanians.