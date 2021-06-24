Politics 0

"Belgrade and Pristina to find a compromise as Europeans"

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Belgrade and Pristina to engage as Europeans and find a compromise, as it's only way to return to the European future

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/ IAN LANGSDON
Macron gave such statement on Tuesday evening at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of self-proclaimed Kosovo, Albin Kurti.

Macron added that the European Union has a special interest in Kosovo and that France will support Kosovo in all processes that "will move this country forward," Koha said.

Albin Kurti expressed gratitude for all the contribution and aid that France has offered to Kosovo and invited President Macron to visit the southern province.

