Politics "I said we would never recognize Kosovo. He exploded." PHOTO / VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public after the meeting in Brussels. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 12:19

"It was agreed to continue the dialogue until the end of July," Vucic said after the meeting.



"The Albanian delegation does not want to fulfill what they signed. They call it provocations that Serbs want to attend liturgies… Complete absence of reality", Vucic said in a conversation with the media after the meeting.



"I have never attend a meeting like this," said the President of Serbia.



He explained that a conversation with Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija will follow, because, as he says, he is "scared, because he sees how much responsibility we will have to face in the future."



Asked whether he insulted Albin Kurti during the meeting, he said that he did not swear.



"I answered sharply, but I did not cross the border. The man came so as not to agree on anything. He said: "I came to ask you when you will recognize Kosovo." I said, "Never." He exploded", Vucic pointed out.



We will continue to work on the dialogue, Vučić said and pointed out that this "was an attempt to end the dialogue".



Asked if the parties had agreed on something, he said:



"We agreed about nothing."

Genocide lawsuit

Vučić pointed out that Kurti threatened to file a lawsuit for genocide, and Serbian President replied that he should do that, instead of talking about it.



Vučić stated that he was dissatisfied with the essence of the conversation, while the form and behavior of the Prime Minister of the Interim institutions of Priština, Albin Kurti, are less important.



"The essence is in the content, behavior is not of great importance," Vucic told reporters.



According to him, in response to Kurti's threats to file a lawsuit for genocide against Serbia, he told him to do that and just stop threatening Serbia.



"It is not a problem, the problem is the content, the essence is always important, not the form. Believe me, he said much less than what he will say, but I leave that to him. Today, they called elections in Kosovo, let him brag and let him tell whatever he wants, it is not important for us and what we are not satisfied with is the essence", said Vučić.



He points out that the essence is whether he wants to achieve something or not, that is, whether he wants dialogue and compromise or not.



"But if you come and say I just came to ask you when you will recognize an independent Kosovo, then it is clear that he did not come to the dialogue, but to provoke a reaction from Belgrade or my personal reaction, to leave that room that would allow him to say Serbia is leaving the dialogue", states the President of Serbia.



He adds that Belgrade will not leave the dialogue.



"We are for dialogue, we will continue to talk," Vucic emphasized and asked journalists to ask European representatives who was constructive and who was not.

"They were correct"

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated today in Brussels that he expects the next meeting with the Pristina delegation by the end of July, and that by then the technical teams will talk about missing persons, noting that he does not know what to talk about, because Belgrade has done everything and accepted everything.



"We accepted what the EU said, I don't know what to talk about next, whether Veljko Odalovic is Goebbels or Goering," Vucic told reporters after the trilateral meeting in Brussels. He alleges that the EU representatives behaved correctly at the meeting, and when asked by journalists whether they intervened, Vučić said that they intervened a couple of times, but that he would not talk about it.



"Both Borrell and Lajcak were correct, especially Borrell. I can't blame him for anything, the man understood everything from the first moment," Vucic said. He also reminds that the Pristina and Belgrade delegations had preparatory meetings this morning and says that they invited him and said that the trilateral meeting would start in 10 minutes.



"Let's go now, we're ready. I didn't sleep all night, I thought about what we were going to do, I went in ready for the meeting, then I realized that they came out with something they didn't tell EU representatives at the preparatory meeting that they would start", the president points out.



He emphasized that Pristina delegation proposed that, instead of forming the Community of Serbian Municipalities, a national council for Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija be introduced in the same way as Serbia introduced national councils for minorities.



"You stop for a moment and you don't know whether to laugh or cry... You understand that you are dealing with people who are not serious and responsible," says Vucic.