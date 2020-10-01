Politics LIVE on B92.net and TV B92: "Diverse infections still await us" President Vučić is touring the works on the construction site of a new COVID hospital in the Military Complex "Zemun ekonomija" on Batajnica road bb in Belgrade Source: B92 Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 08:59 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

President's surprise visit to the construction site of that hospital was announced last night from his press service for 8:30 AM this morning.



Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin, Dr Goran Stevanović, a member of the Crisis Staff and the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, as well as Minister of Health Dr Zlatibor Lončar, accompany Serbian President in touring Zemun facilities.



Vučić emphasized that the hospital that is being built will be one of the most modern in the world, while Dr Stevanović pointed out that this is a multifunctional facility that will also have a delivery room.



The construction of the COVID hospital, out of two that Vučić announced at the height of the coronavirus epidemic, began in August, and is expected to be completed by December 1.



The hospital, as announced by the president, will be a top health institution, with the most modern devices, 200 intensive care units and 804 semi-intensive ones.



He also said that the new hospital should solve many problems, reminding that Dr Stevanović told him that he expected us to have various infectious diseases in the future.



"In the whole of Europe, the situation in the region is terrible, meanwhile, in Serbia, it is good. We have a huge fear and that is why I am asking everyone to be disciplined and try to prevent severe consequences in the fall and winter," Vucic said, adding that we are in a race for life. it is important that the new hospital in Zemun starts operating in December.