Politics Vučić and Brnabić sign a joint statement with DFC and Grenell President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić will sign a joint statement with DFC representatives and US Special Envoy Richard Grenell. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 13:29

After signing the joint statement, addresses of the participants are planned.



Meetings of representatives of Serbian chambers of commerce and the so-called Kosovo with the special adviser to the President of the USA Richard Grenell and the delegation of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, DFC officially started today at the US Embassy in Belgrade.



A U.S. government delegation led by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler came to Belgrade to advance economic cooperation and development.



Boehler will be joined by Special Advisor to the US President, Ambassador Richard Grenell; Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bonnie Glick; President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) Kimberly Reed; and other senior government officials from the U.S. Departments of Energy and Commerce. The delegation will hold meetings with senior government officials and private sector leaders.



DFC will lay the groundwork for opening an office in Belgrade to facilitate implementation of projects that will support economic growth in the region. DFC and EXIM recently signed Letters of Interest (LOIs) with Serbia and Kosovo to help finance the important projects identified in the September 4 agreements.