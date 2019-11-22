Politics What is the US goal in Kosovo? US Ambassador to Serbia Anthony Godfrey says America's goal is to encourage dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina Source: Tanjug Friday, November 22, 2019 | 21:54 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Yarr65

US Ambassador to Serbia Anthony Godfrey says America's goal is to encourage dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, as well as pointing out how much people in the region would benefit from finding a solution to the Kosovo problem.



"A lasting solution will be the one that both sides come up with, with which both sides can live and that would lead to regional stability. Any solution that is unfair, unbalanced or imposed from abroad will not be long lasting", Godfrey said in a statement in the interview with RTS, after visiting that media outlet.



He also said that the interest of United States of America is to make the Western Balkans a place of stability and prosperity, where, as he says, democratic values are respected, as well as state borders, while the countries in the region nurture good relations.



"As far as we are concerned, and for Serbia as well, the best way to achieve this is following the path to the European Union. So my goal is to use all my energy and all the resources of the US Embassy in Belgrade to help Serbia achieve the goal it has set itself, and it is EU membership", the newly appointed Ambassador Godfrey pointed out.