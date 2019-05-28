Politics Vucic wants West to restrain Pristina; allies to help Serbia Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has launched intensive diplomatic activities following the storming of the North by the Kosovo police "Rosu" unit. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | 10:01 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

As Tanjug was told in his cabinet on Tuesday, Vucic has asked Western political centers to restrain Pristina, and made it clear that Serbia will not allow ethnic cleansing to take place in Kosovo and Metohija.

At the same time, every kind of assistance and support is expected from Serbia's allies, Russia and China.



Vucic will speak about the details of this situation in the Serbian National Assembly on Tuesday, as a special session dedicated to Kosovo and Metohija continues.