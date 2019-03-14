Politics "No attempt to introduce GM food through back door" The Serbian National Assembly on Thursday passed amendments to the food safety law. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 16:19 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

They ensure a high level of protection of consumer health and interests as well as efficient domestic and international food trade, Tanjug is reporting.

According to the agency, GM (genetically modified) food is excluded from the law, being regulated by separate legislation, while Agriculture Minister Branislav Nedimovic dismissed criticism the amended law was a backdoor attempt to introduce GM food.



The amendments introduce a new concept that includes all sectors of the food chain, including production of animal feed, primary food production, storage, transport and retailing, and creates a comprehensive and integrated food safety system.



A food safety council will also be established under the amended law.