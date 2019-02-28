Politics Medvedja was and will remain Serbian, says president Aleksandar Vucic, reacting threats from Pristina, said that "Medvedja and Sijarinska Banja" which he will visit during on Thursday, "will remain Serbia." Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 12:37 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

During his visit, the president also used the opportunity to, as he did in Vlasotince, urge citizens not to worry about the threats from Pristina.

"I'm listening to stories from Pristina. Medvedja and Sijarinska Banja, of course, have been Serbia and will remain Serbia always. We invest big money and invest in the future," the Serbian president stressed.



Vucic said that there was no need to respond to threats to anyone every day and to be always justifying himself, but that it was important that "the result would eventually be on our side."