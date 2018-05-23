Politics Prime minister receives Italy's new ambassador to Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received on Wednesday in Belgeade Italy' new ambassador to Serbia Carlo Lo Cascio. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | 16:10 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to a press release issued by the Serbian government, they discussed "bilateral relations, the situation in the region and the progress of Serbia on the road to the European Union."

Other topics included "possibilities for improving cooperation between the two countries, primarily in the field of economy and investment."



Brnabic is quoted as saying that relations between Serbia and Italy are "friendly, with no open issues" and "characterized by continued high-level dialogue and mutual support in issues of strategic interest."



Lo Cascio said that Serbia is "a factor of stability in the region and an important economic partner" and "stressed that his country will continue to strongly support Serbia in the field of EU integration, the fight against corruption, the rule of law, and the policy of regional stability," the government said.