Politics US reacts to Pristina's "Plan B" for Kosovo army The US embassy in Pristina has repeated that transformation of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) is possible through constitutional changes. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 18, 2018 | 14:49

“We have encouraged the government to work methodically on the transitioning of the KSF and to continue its campaign in Kosovo, as well as with international partners, to secure maximal support for this transition," the embassy said in a written reply to Albanian language newspaper Koha, adding:

As reported, this was the embassy's reaction to the Kosovo government’s plan to initiate the transformation of the Kosovo Security Force into an army without constitutional amendments.