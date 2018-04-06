Serbia negotiating with Belarus on acquisition of MiG-29s
Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says military helicopters will arrive in Serbia from Russia in late 2018 or early 2019.Source: B92, Prva TV
Vulin, who was this week in Moscow, told Prva TV on Friday that "certain technical details" would be finalized in the coming days, followed by the signing of a contract with Belarus to acquire more MiG-29 warplanes.
The minister said that more details about the acquisition will be known after this, including "what degree of modernization" these aircraft will require.