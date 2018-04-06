Politics 0

Serbia negotiating with Belarus on acquisition of MiG-29s

Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says military helicopters will arrive in Serbia from Russia in late 2018 or early 2019.

Source: B92, Prva TV
Share
(Tanjug/Serbian MoD, file)
(Tanjug/Serbian MoD, file)

Vulin, who was this week in Moscow, told Prva TV on Friday that "certain technical details" would be finalized in the coming days, followed by the signing of a contract with Belarus to acquire more MiG-29 warplanes.

The minister said that more details about the acquisition will be known after this, including "what degree of modernization" these aircraft will require.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Kosovo can't stop Serbia's path to EU - PM

Ana Brnabic has stressed that "Kosovo has great potential to prevent Serbia from moving forward - but not to stop its path to the EU."

Politics Thursday, April 5, 2018 13:54 Comments: 5
(Tanjug, file)
page 1 of 3127 go to page