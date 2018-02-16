Politics 7

Barbados recognized Kosovo, Pristina officials announce

Officials in Pristina have announced that Barbados has recognized Kosovo as independent.

Izvor: B92, Beta
(EPA, file, illustration purposes)
Beta agency reported late on Thursday that President Hashim Thaci and Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli said this was "the best birthday present."

They were referring to February 17, that will mark ten years since ethnic Albanians in Serbia's southern province of Kosovo unilaterally declared independence.

Serbia continues to consider the proclamation a violation of its Constitution and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

