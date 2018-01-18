Politics Swiss daily wonders "where Haradinaj got so much money" The Neue Zurcher Zeitung daily writes about Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj enjoying his New Year holiday, and wonders: where did he get so much money? Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 18, 2018 | 13:08 Tweet (screen capture, file)

"It's impossible to hide from political opponents in Kosovo," the Swiss daily writes, and continues:

"Ten years ago, witnesses who tried to testify against Ramush Haradinaj experienced it, and then they went silent. Haradinaj has been acquitted twice for war crimes and is now the country's prime minister. But now he had to understand himself that it is difficult to keep secrets in this intertwined society of large families."



The article refers to "the mysterious wealth of the former warlord," Tanjug is reporting, citing Deutsche Welle.



Namely, Haradinaj was in Switzerland for "a quiet New Year celebration with his wife, three children and nephew" - and picked "nothing less than the Carlton Hotel in St. Moritz."



"He shares his connection with Switzerland with many former KLA guerrilla troops. Before he became the war leader of the Dukagjin region in the 1998-99 war, he worked in Romandy as a bouncer in a nightclub. Switzerland is therefore a logical choice for a vacation," the paper writes.



"But how come St. Moritz and how come the Carlton," wonders the Pristina-based Albanian language investigative website Insajderi.



One night in the 160-square meter Czar Suite, which Haradinaj supposedly booked, costs about 5,000 francs. Along with New Year's Eve celebrations, and other comforts, the ten-day vacation reportedly cost about 80,000 francs (68,000 euros).



The website also said the exact figure cannot be revealed because the hotel does not provide this information. The prime minister's cabinet, meanwhile, is silent. There they said only that these are private expenditures that "the state" has nothing to do with.



In its report, the Zurich newspaper recalls that Haradinaj recently raised - i.e., almost doubled - his own salary (to nearly EUR 3,000) "explaining at the time that he had clothes-related expenses in accordance with his office" - and this made him the highest-paid prime minister in the region.

