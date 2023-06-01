Politics Vučić from Chişinău: "Serbia is an independent country that makes its own decisions" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke from the capital of Moldova, Chişinău: ''I shake hands with a man who does not recognize the independence of Kosovo''. Source: B92 Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 16:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Pristina and Belgrade are the main topic of the meeting in the Moldovan capital. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as Vjosa Osmani spoke at the meeting.



The President said from Chisinau that the situation in Kosovo and Metohija became the main topic of the summit, in addition to the situation in Ukraine.

"Prishtina refused to meet with the Serbian delegation, although we always want a conversation. It seems to me that it is increasingly clear who is responsible for the problems in Kosovo," said Vučić.



Vučić points out that he had a good conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Austrian Prime Minister, representatives of Montenegro and North Macedonia.



"I also spoke with the Italian Prime Minister, I spoke for a long time with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. I spoke with many important people, and everyone's main topic, along with energy and economic progress, is the situation in Kosovo and Metohija," said Vučić.



He says that countries from the Open Balkans initiative will seek greater access to EU funds.



"There is a big difference, I understand that we are not an EU country, but that difference must be reduced, so that we can reach those countries faster. It is an important topic for the summit in June. What I would say is very important is that I sent an invitation to all countries, and the EU leadership, and EC representatives, that after Granada and London, one of the next two meetings should be held in Belgrade. That would probably be the biggest summit and a kind of crown of our efforts," said Vučić and added:



"I expect to see Scholtz and Macron here, and in Belgrade in the next month we will have countless visits, Morawiecki, the Benelux troika, the Slovenian president... there will be plenty of them, I also expect a new meeting of the Open Balkans, we will have to work even harder to preserve the interests of Serbia".



President Vučić pointed out that he spoke briefly with Volodymyr Zelensky and added that Ukraine did not recognize the independence of Kosovo and Metohija.



"We had a fair conversation, but the decision on sanctions is made by the citizens of Serbia, through their leadership, and we made our decision in March 2022, and gave our position. And you can never change your position with one conversation. Serbia has its own policy, Serbia is an independent country, and Serbia respects its interests," said Vučić.



Vučić did not say whether Zelensky objected to the principled policy of Serbia regarding the introduction of sanctions against Russia.



"You always ask the question as if we have to justify ourselves to someone. Why, because we conduct our policy in the interest of our country? We will continue to do so," said Vučić.



He also answered the German journalist that this summit is important because of many issues, but also because of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.



"In an hour or two I will have a big meeting with Scholtz, Macron and Borrell. We will do everything we can to de-escalate the situation. We are working to calm the situation and avoid provocations in the future," said Vučić.



The president says he can't talk about a "roadmap" because the other side always disrupts all plans.



President Vučić also said that he wanted to talk to Vjosa Osmani, but that she refused.



"We want talks, I wanted to talk with Vjosa Osmani, but she refused. What's wrong with dialogue, compromise? We're not surprised by that. It's about the stability and future of the whole of Europe, not just our region," Vučić said.



Vučić asked if in the history of elections in the world there was any election that was legitimate and democratic, and that the turnout was 3 percent.



"Then they caused tensions, and they insist on implementing these fake elections. Everyone insists on it, not only us. It's a shame for European democracy, not only for us but for everyone. Everyone understood what was happening," said Vučić.



The president says he spoke separately with Macron and Scholz, and that a big meeting will follow soon.



He then told foreign journalists that he had discussed the territorial integrity of Serbia and Ukraine with Zelensky.



"I cannot reveal more about it," Vucic said.



The President pointed out, about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, that it is not a matter of pressure but of a solution.



"Imagine, now they jumped that I spoke with Zelensky. So what, if I don't meet with a man who doesn't recognize the Republic of Kosovo. Everyone wants Serbia to act extremist, without recognizing its interests. If I am the only one to defend our interests, I will be the only one to do that. Shouldn't I extend my hand to a man who doesn't recognize Kosovo?" he said.



Vučić said that tomorrow is the parliamentary session in Priština, in order to emphasize their anti-Serb position even more strongly.



"Today they had a meeting in Mitrovica, a senseless and stupid meeting, I don't understand why they are doing it. Maybe they think they are doing well in the international community. I will see Scholtz and Macron here today, and I expect Mateusz Morawiecki in Belgrade soon. I also expect the trio Benelux in Belgrade, the Indian president, the Slovenian president. In the next month, we will have countless visits to Belgrade, there will be quite a few of them," said the president.



He points out that we will have to work much harder and harder for the interests of Serbia.



"I am waiting for an important meeting, so then I will talk about the expectations of the great powers," said Vučić.



The president told foreign journalists that the real question is how to de-escalate the situation.



"That is number one, I will talk about it with Macron and Scholz. The second issue is how to avoid provocations in the future. And number three is the formation of the CSM, which was agreed upon 10 years ago, but has not been implemented. It is very simple, and I think that we all agree on that. People now have a real picture of what is happening in the Balkans, regardless of who recognized and who did not recognize Kosovo and Metohija. We were always labeled as the culprits, but I think now everyone sees that things are not that simple," he said.



Vučić points out that he does not want to talk about time frames, because it is necessary to find a long-term solution.



"We don't need good wishes, but for people in the Balkans to understand that compromise is not a bad word. Everyone is radicalized, even in your countries. We must find compromise solutions," said the president.



He says that the countries of the Western Balkans have asked for more energy aid, but he is not sure that it will happen.



"We have money and reserves, citizens do not need to worry. If things remain like this, we will not need a new electricity price increase, which was agreed with the IMF. We will not allow that we create an opportunity for others to attract investors due to lower energy prices This is what gives Serbia an advantage over all others in the Balkans," President Vučić concluded his address.