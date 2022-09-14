Sports Sensational news: Poland knocks out Slovenia, sending reigning champions home Incredible victory of Poland over Slovenia with a score of 90:87 in the EuroBasket quarterfinals. Source: B92, S.N. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 22:45 Tweet Share Photo: FIBA

The victory of Poland that no one expected happened in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, they defeated Slovenia and are going to meet France in semifinal.



In this way, Poland achieved such great success for the first time in 50 years.



There were good and bad moves in the last minute, but the main thing is that Poland went to the semi-finals by defeating the defending champion of Europe and will fight against the French to reach the final.



Mateusz Ponitka is the absolute hero, scoring 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, Slaughter and Sokolowski each scored 16, Zyskowski and Balcerowski 11 each.



On the other side, Cancar scored 21 points, Doncic scored 14 points, with 11 rebounds and 7 assists, Goran Dragic scored 17 and Jaka Blazic - 13.



This game had huge twists and turns, but in the end it was Poland who were able to pull off a monumental victory.

After the match, Ponitka said: "We were ready that it would be a tough game. I was a little surprised, I have to admit it, that we played so great in the first half. It was plus-20 points against the defending champions. That was really impressive, and I knew that Slovenia has great players. We all know how great they are and how competitive they are. They started pressing us in the third quarter. We knew that it would be some kind of run. Maybe it was too big of a run and they went ahead. We talked about this in the locker room too. Try to be brave and take the next step further. We have to keep in mind we don’t have that much experience because we are not too often in the Quarter-Finals. I'm really proud of my teammates".



"We are very grateful for our fans that came here in big numbers to support us. If somebody believed after the first half that we would destroy Slovenia and they would not come back that’s insane. But what’s remarkable is we got back on track and win this game. We are very happy where we are at and our dream goes on", Poland's coach, Igor Milicic stated after the game.



"Congratulations to Poland. They played an amazing game - it's a big achievement for them. We didn't come to the game how we wanted or with the energy we needed. Today, I played terrible and let my team down and that's on me. This EuroBasket was amazing to see, some of the games were unbelievable", Luka Doncic concluded.