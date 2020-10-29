Crime Serbian police in action: Suspects for 7 dead bodies in the container arrested VIDEO Serbian Ministry of the Interior announced today that two people suspected of organizing the illegal crossing of the border by seven migrants were arrested. Source: B92 Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 16:55 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen

Their remains were found in a container in Paraguay.



The video published by the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia shows the arrest of two middle-aged men.



Police officers broke into the building and arrested the suspects.



The video also shows car waste where the smugglers probably hid.



Members of the Criminal Investigation Department took out a package, which is suspected to be drugs, from the freezer of the house where they were hiding.