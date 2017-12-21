Crime Macedonian citizen caught in Serbia with 80 kilos of drugs Members of Serbia's Interior Ministry (MUP) have seized 80 kilograms of marijuana and arrested a 69-year-old Macedonian citizen whose initial are I.I. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 21, 2017 | 09:16 Tweet (Beta, file, illustration purposes)

A statement said that a truck with Macedonian number plates was stopped by the police near the town of Vladicin Han, and that the drugs were found in 131 packages, hidden in the vehicle.

The suspect will be charged with illegal manufacturing and trafficking of narcotics, and brought before the Higher Public Prosecution in Belgrade.



The MUP said that the drugs were found as the police stepped up their activities to discover crime groups smuggling narcotics, and cut their illegal routes.