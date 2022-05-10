Business & Economy "We continue with the same formula, we agreed to sign a new three-year agreement" "I had a very good telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin", Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday. Source: B92.net Monday, May 30, 2022 | 08:08 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/TARA RADOVANOVIC

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday he had a very good telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, with whom he agreed on an extremely favourable gas price for Serbia.



"The most important topic was our bilateral relations, and for us the most important is the expiration of the gas agreement after 10 years on May 31," Vucic explained.



It was also agreed that the price of gas will be calculated according to the oil formula, which means that Serbia when oil is the most expensive, will pay for gas from Russia at a price of 310 to 408 dollars per thousand cubic meters, Vucic explained.



"We will sign a three-year contract, which I think is extremely suitable for the Serbian side, and the other element is a platform that will remain the same, very favorable for our country," said Serbian President during a tour of the Commodity Reserves warehouse.



"We will have a safe winter if we realize everything I agreed with President Putin. If you calculate, at this moment it is 3 times less than everyone else in Europe will pay, and in winter it will be 10-12 times less," Vucic pointed out.



He expressed gratitude to Russian partners for their fairness in negotiation process.



He also said that he conveyed to President Putin that Serbia wants peace to be established in Ukraine as soon as possible, and that the Russian president told him that „there is an offered peace agreement, which is currently on the table in Moscow, Kyiv and other Western centers.“



He pointed out that he also talked with Putin about further construction of gas storage capacities in Serbia.