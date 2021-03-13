Business & Economy Vucic: "We will buy new planes..."; "Welcome to Serbia you all" VIDEO Serbian president, Mr. Aleksandar Vucic, continues his official visit to Bahrain. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 17:06 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN MIRKOVIC/ bg

On this occasion, he pointed out that citizens who have been vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine should not worry, reacting to the statement coming from the EU announcing that Covid passports will be issued only to those vaccinated with EMA-approved vaccines.

"Everyone is invited to come to Serbia. Both the Chinese and the Russians ... If the EU does not want to let them in, we will. Welcome to Serbia you all.



New flight arrangements will be made, everything we need. We will buy the planes; we will buy everything. We will grow and catch up with them. I believed that we could reach Germany in 40 or 50 years, in terms of the level of development, and such a decision could impair our attempts to get closer to the strongest European countries. We could still get closer to some weaker countries in a decade. Apart from all bad aspects, there is plenty of good ones in terms of economy, tourism and so on, "said Mr. Vucic.



Consequentially and undoubtedly, it seems that Serbia and Bahrain will have a good cooperation.



"I believe that Prince Nasser and many others will come to Belgrade before King Hamad does, and when the time comes, we will be well prepared and we will show our hospitality, just to get all the best for our country. Just take a look at a few projects we worked on with the Emirates, where the additional investments came from, we all had benefited from it, and some of those projects are literally the ones changing the image of Serbia, as well as the faith of Serbian citizens in their capabilities. I believe we can do a lot with Bahrain, so I am here and I am happy. This opens another important door for our country," said Mr. Vucic.