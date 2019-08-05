Business & Economy The Old Railway station is being reconstructed The Republic Property Directorate will receive RSD 334.1 million from the budget Source: Tanjug Monday, August 5, 2019 | 15:52 Tweet Share Foto: B92/M. Kovačević

Namely, those funds will be used for implementing construction works on the façade restoration and decorative building lighting fixtures of the Old Railway Station in Belgrade.



As noted in the decision of the Serbian Government, those are the funds from the current budget reserve, as announced and published in the Official Gazette.



The façade restauration project on the building of the old railway station in Savski trg has been submitted to the Serbian Property Directorate, which will announce a tender for its reconstruction.



Remediation construction works should be completed by mid-February 2020.