Business & Economy Vučić attending ceremony: MTU Maintenance's new repair facility opens in Serbia VIDEO Aleksandar Vučić is attending today the ceremony on the occasion of the beginning of works on the construction of the repair facility of the German company MTU. Monday, July 5, 2021 | 11:40

"I've been dreaming about this day for three years," the President of Serbia said on that occasion.



As he said, these are fantastic investors, it will be a big change for Nova Pazova, because it brings something new, and much more income for Pazova.



"A number of our children from the technical school in Pazova will be employed," he said.



We had great competitor in this project in one EU country, but the investment came to us because we fought for it, the President of Serbia pointed out.



"We care about employing our people, here the salary will be three times higher than the average salary in Serbia," said Vucic.



"In the second quarter, we expect a growth of 15 percent," Vucic pointed out. "MTU is a very reliable partner for us, and everything is in reliability, trust and safety," said Vučić.



"I am proud and sure that we will do a lot more together in Serbia. We will continue to fight for investments from Germany," said Vucic.



The President stated that today we have 70.789 employees in German companies on the territory of Serbia.



German company MTU Aero Engines, a leading manufacturer of aircraft engines and a global player in the aviation industry, today in Nova Pazova began work on the construction of a factory facility for repairing aircraft engines MTU Maintenance Serbia, in the presence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.



Vučić previously held a meeting with MTU representatives.



The investment is worth a total of about 100 million euros, and in the first phase, up to 500 people will be employed, and a total of 1.800 to 2.000 jobs will be created.



As previously announced, the MTU plant in Serbia will be able to perform about 400.000 hours of overhaul a year.



The launch of the works is attended by the Provincial Prime Minister Igor Mirović, the Minister of Economy Andjelka Atanasković, the Ambassador of Germany Thomas Schieb and the representatives of MTU. Rainer Becker, project manager and CEO of MTU Maintenance Serbia, said that today is the beginning of a fantastic journey for the entire MTU. "We already have 60 people employed here," he pointed out.



"We will build a state-of-the-art factory for the production of parts for aircraft engines here," Becker pointed out.

The factory will be built in the newly formed industrial zone, which is only 25 kilometers from Belgrade's "Nikola Tesla" airport.



MTU has its worldwide network of locations by opening a new facility for repairing engine parts in Nova Pazova, Serbia. The company announced yesterday that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, recognized that investment as a key and decisive step for the development of the aviation industry in Serbia.



MTU Aero Engines is a leading aircraft engine manufacturer and a global player in the industry. MTU is also a technological leader in the field of low pressure turbines, high pressure compressors, central turbine frames as well as production processes and repair techniques.



As part of its commercial OEM business, the company plays a key role in the development, production and marketing of high-tech components together with international partners. About 30 percent of today's active aircraft worldwide have built-in MTU components.



In the commercial maintenance sector, the company is among the three largest service providers for commercial aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines.



In the military sector, MTU Aero Engines is the industry leader in Germany for virtually all engines used by the country's armed forces. The company was founded in 1934 in Munich, and is present in 15 countries around the world, including Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Poland, the USA, Canada... Among other things, it deals with the design, development, production and support for engines for commercial and military aircraft. By the way, MTU has a leading role in providing maintenance and service for the V2500 engine, the engine found in the current Airbus A 320 aircraft.



In the military field, MTU is the dominant company when it comes to engines used by the German military aviation.



"The industrial park has the potential for growth, for example, to attract our suppliers and partners," project manager and CEO of MTU Maintenance Serbia Rainer Becker said yesterday.



The company states in a statement that a team of about 30 MTU experts from various fields is currently actively engaged in Nova Pazova. The project team has already defined the factory and process technologies, so it was possible to procure complex machines early, which take a long time to deliver. "The entire planning is done in close co-operation with the relevant authorities in Serbia to ensure that the new building complies with all regulations and specifications," Becker explained.



The company emphasized that in parallel with the construction of the new factory, it started hiring qualified workers and training future experts.



MTU announced that the current cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Serbia, as well as universities, schools and the Aviation Academy in Belgrade, has shown that there is a high level of qualification of the workforce.



"We are very pleased with the openness, great interest, and constructive cooperation," said Johann Triebenbacher, who heads the sub-projects "Training Center Serbia" and "Training at Work in Serbia".



He added that additional training of staff will be initiated in order to improve the existing qualifications. It is reminded that MTU and the Government of Serbia signed a statement on cooperation in the field of dual education of professional workers in 2019, as is the practice in Germany. This will provide the technical foundations needed for a high-tech industry such as aviation, the statement explained.



The "On-the-job training" (OJT) program will begin in 2024 at the existing MTU locations, with the goal of being implemented exclusively in Serbia, the company states.



The company employed about 10.000 workers last year and reported consolidated sales of nearly four billion euros.