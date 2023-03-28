World Ukrainian authorities announced: Russian drones destroyed Ukrainian authorities announced that air defenses shot down Russian drones near Kyiv. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | 08:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The wreckage caused a fire at a non-residential building, and there were no casualties in this attack.



The head of the military administration of the city of Kyiv, Sergei Popko, reported that Russia had launched 12 drones towards Kyiv, but that Ukrainian air defense forces had identified and destroyed "all enemy targets" in the airspace around the capital, reports Reuters.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this morning that Russia launched a total of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones at Ukraine during the night, and that Ukrainian forces destroyed 14 of them, according to the British agency.



The wreckage of the drone fell in the western Kyiv district of Svyatoshino, causing a fire on an area of 200 square meters in a non-residential building, the statement specifies.



"According to preliminary data, there are no victims at the moment," Popko announced on Telegram, noting that the information is being still determined.



Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced on Telegram that a shop in Svyatoshyno was set on fire, but that there were no casualties and that the fire was brought under control.



Air raid warnings were announced this morning in several regions of Ukraine.