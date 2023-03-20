World 0

The Russians are slowing down... Putin in fear?

In a weekly report, the Institute for the Study of War said that a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive at Bakhmut is a growing concern for Russia.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

"The pace of Russian offensive operations across the battlefield has slowed in recent weeks, suggesting that Russia's spring offensive in the Donbass may be nearing its culmination," the report said.

Ukrainian officials have indicated that significant Russian losses near Vukhledar are seriously hampering the ability of Russian forces to conduct further offensive operations in the Donetsk region.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin used his first visit to Mariupol to present himself as an involved military leader amid fears of a possible future Ukrainian counter-offensive in southern Ukraine," the Institute writes.

