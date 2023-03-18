World 0

The first part of the trilateral meeting in Ohrid is over; continued talks

A high-level meeting is being held in Ohrid today as part of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

The meeting, which was called by the High Representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, and at which participation was confirmed by the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions in Pristina, will take place with the support of the Special Representative of the EU, Miroslav Lajcak.

As announced by the press service of the European Union, separate bilateral meetings with Vučić and Kurti will be held first, one after the other, followed by a joint trilateral meeting.

Let us remind you that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that in Ohrid he wants to discuss the normalization of relations and that Serbs and Albanians can talk normally and reiterated that he will not sign anything.

The first part of the trilateral meeting is over. After a break, the talks continued.

After that meeting, for which it is not known how long it will last, separate addresses are expected from President Vučić and Prime Minister Kurti, and Borrell is also scheduled to hold a press conference.

Borrell will address the media after the meeting

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, will address the media after today\'s round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Ohrid and inform them about the results of the talks, but will not answer questions, EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

He said that it was a "usual practice", which was carried out after every round of dialogue in Brussels.

Stano stated that he did not know when today\'s meetings would end.

