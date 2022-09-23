World World War III? "We have to stop it" The leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Lars Klingbeil, warned of the danger of a Third World War. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 23, 2022 | 19:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

Klingbeil promised help to Ukraine after the decision of the Russian authorities to implement partial mobilization.



The head of the ruling party told the newspaper RND that there is a danger of a dramatic escalation of the conflict. "We will continue to consistently support Ukraine. But at the same time, it is important to prevent the World War III", he explained.



Regarding the debate on future deliveries of heavy weapons, such as the Leopard 2 battle tank, Klingbeil points out that Germany will not be in a hurry. "We will continue to coordinate with our partners on a daily basis, which is the next important step in supporting Ukraine", he explained.



He pointed out that the current successes of the Ukrainian army were achieved thanks to the support of the Western alliance. "The panzer howitzer 2000 delivered from Germany is one of the most successful weapon systems that can be used by Ukraine," the head of the SPD emphasized.