World 0

"It's ridiculous"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thinks that statements that NATO is a defense alliance are ridiculous.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

"Words about NATO being a defense alliance are ridiculous, to claim such nonsense is even shameful," Lavrov said in Minsk, addressing students and teachers of the Belarusian State University and other higher education institutions, reports RIA Novosti.

He stated that recently the representative of the White House repeated once again that Russia should not be afraid of NATO, that no one should be afraid of NATO, because NATO is a defense alliance.

According to Lavrov, the meaning of NATO's existence disappeared when the Warsaw Pact and the SSSR ceased to exist.

"If you advance yourself, conquer territory, deploy armed forces there, then, if I understand the Russian language well, it is not defense, it is quite opposite," Lavrov said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Putin: Russia is ready

Putin stated today that Russia is ready to conduct a dialogue on strategic stability and preserving the ways of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction

World Thursday, June 30, 2022 14:05 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Dmitry Azarov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
page 1 of 40 go to page