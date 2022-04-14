World "If they join NATO, we will have more enemies"; "Stop sponsoring Russian war machine" The war in Ukraine has been going on for fifty days. There's no end in sight, there are more and more victims, shelled cities as well. Source: B92 Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 10:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

Russia said the main warship of its Black Sea Fleet, the missile warship 'Moscow', was severely damaged and that its crew was evacuated after an explosion that Ukraine claims was the result of a missile strike.



Russia is imposing reciprocal sanctions against 398 deputies of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress and 87 Canadian senators, the Interfax agency reported, quoting the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



A senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday that it is likely that the United States will eventually determine that genocide was committed in Ukraine.



The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia arrived in Ukraine yesterday for talks with their Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.



"Poland and the Baltic states are true friends of Ukraine and are always the first in supporting our state", Volodymyr Zelensky said.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the leadership of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the comprehensive support for Ukraine in the face of armed aggression by the Russian Federation. The President of Ukraine stated this to the media following the talks with the Presidents of the four countries in Kyiv.

Russia's Investigative Committee is opening cases of alleged torture of Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Russia's Investigative Committee has announced that it is opening criminal cases due to the alleged torture of captured Russian soldiers in Ukraine.



The committee, which is investigating major crimes, said that Ukrainian forces captured some Russian soldiers in the regions of Zaporozhye and Mykolayiv, and that the Ukrainian security service kept them illegally. "Russians have been subjected to physical violence and torture to force them to give false explanations about the real conditions of their illegal detention in the premises of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as about the (Russian) special military operation," Reuters reported.



The Ukrainian side responds that it is checking all information regarding the treatment of prisoners of war and that it will investigate all violations and take appropriate legal measures.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the West's determination to silence the Russians

Speaking at the Digital International Relations 2022 conference, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the West’s determination to silence Russian media amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Vitaly Gritsaenko, Deputy Commander of Azov for Combat and Special Training, was killed in Mariupol

Zelensky told the EU: Stop sponsoring the Russian military machine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on the European Union to impose an embargo on Russian oil. "First of all, we need an oil embargo. And a clear readiness of Europe to give up all Russian energy. The European Union must stop sponsoring the Russian military machine," Zelensky said, reports the Guardian.

Russians: 134 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Mariupol

Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed today that 134 Ukrainian soldiers laid down arms in Mariupol.



A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, said that 14 officers were among them, RIA Novosti reports. Earlier, the Headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) announced that more than 300 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in Mariupol.



Yesterday morning, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that 1.026 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in Mariupol.

