World WHO: Definitely the end In a New Year's message, Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed hope that the pandemic could end in 2022. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 31, 2021 | 19:43

He said the world has "tools to end the pandemic", although the number of new cases in the world is reaching new records. In a post on LinkedIn, the WHO Director-General warned that the pandemic would last longer if inequality continued.



Two years after the pandemic began, the tools available to fight COVID-19 are still unevenly distributed across the world. In Africa, three out of four health workers have not been vaccinated, while people in Europe and the United States are receiving third doses. This gap has increased the chances of new variants emerging, locking us into a cycle of continuous loss, difficulty and limitation”, wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



He added: "If we end inequality, we will end the pandemic and the global nightmare that we have all experienced. And that is possible," he said, as reported by the Croatian Index.



As for his New Year's resolutions, he said he would work with governments to prioritize the delivery of vaccines to global initiatives such as Kovacs and Avat, with the goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of people in all countries by mid-2022.