World 0

New Year has already arrived for them - fireworks in Sydney VIDEO / PHOTO

After another turbulent and pandemic year, burdened with new restrictions, a growing number of coronavirus cases, the world is looking forward to 2022.

Source: B92
Share
Tanjug/Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP
Tanjug/Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP

The easternmost countries of the world celebrated the entry into 2022. You can follow the news about the celebrations around the world below.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

WHO: Definitely the end

In a New Year's message, Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed hope that the pandemic could end in 2022.

World Friday, December 31, 2021 19:43 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Fraud detected at vaccination center

In Vienna's "Austria Center", where thousands of people come every day to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the police discovered an organized fraud.

World Wednesday, December 29, 2021 10:30 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Hassene Dridi
page 1 of 35 go to page