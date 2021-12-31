New Year has already arrived for them - fireworks in Sydney VIDEO / PHOTO
After another turbulent and pandemic year, burdened with new restrictions, a growing number of coronavirus cases, the world is looking forward to 2022.Source: B92
The easternmost countries of the world celebrated the entry into 2022. You can follow the news about the celebrations around the world below.
Happy New Year!— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 31, 2021
Auckland, New Zealand welcomes in 2022 with a light show projected over the city's Harbour Bridge and Sky Towerhttps://t.co/sJoatS5eVU pic.twitter.com/fv5aC4uj8U
Happy New Year to New Zealand and Samoa! pic.twitter.com/E4lM1TS1aK— Tweepsmap (@tweepsmap) December 31, 2021
9:00 PM fireworks #Sydney pic.twitter.com/5tPKK5y4lU— Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) December 31, 2021
3... 2.... 1..... #HappyNewYear2022 en Kiribati🇰🇮— Marco Antonio Jimenez (@antonio_206) December 31, 2021
El 2022 ha llegado y las Islas de Kiritimati son los primeros en darle la bienvenida al Año 2022 pic.twitter.com/U0oIi9fwcI