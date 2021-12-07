World Putin vs. Biden The presidents of the United States of America and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, will hold a virtual summit today. Source: Beta Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | 09:32 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER Foto: EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

They will discuss military tensions and other issues in Ukraine via a video link.



The U.S. President wants to talk with Putin about the deployment of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine, Reuters quoted an unnamed source from the American administration as saying, but also about strategic stability, cyber security and regional issues.



Biden will reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, an unnamed source told Reuters.



According to the Voice of America, the administration of the U.S. President discussed partnership with European partners in order to impose additional sanctions on Russia. At the same time, the official Kremlin announced that the two statesmen would discuss the implementation of the agreements reached at the June summit in Geneva.



Kremlin spokesman Dimitrij Peskov told RIA Novosti that the "presidents will decide for themselves" how long the conversation will last. According to Ukrainian officials, more than 94.000 Russian troops have been deployed near the Ukrainian-Russian border.



Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said during a parliamentary debate on Friday that there were indications that Russia was planning a large-scale military offensive by the end of January - citing intelligence reports. On the other hand, official Moscow denies allegations that it is preparing an attack on Ukraine and defends its right to deploy troops on its own territory, in a way it deems appropriate.



U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has stationed about 70.000 troops near the border with Ukraine. They state that the Russian President clearly lays the foundations for a possible attack, but also that the Ukrainian army is better armed and prepared today than ever before, and that sanctions threatened by the West would cause serious damage to the Russian economy.