World Chaos in Beirut: Snipers shoot at civilians, people in panic, there are dead VIDEO At least one person was killed today, and eight were injured in a shooting in Beirut. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 11:38

The shooting took place near the place where the protest against the chief judge was being held in the investigation of last year's explosion in the port of Beirut, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed source from the army.



Earlier today, Lebanese television Al Jadeed reported that shots were heard near the place where the protest took place, and published photos showing people on the street fleeing and trying to find shelter.

🇱🇧 Lebanon: Snipers shoot at protesters in Tayyouneh area heading to rally near the Palace of Justice in Beirut. Casualties feared during the shooting in Tayyouneh, ambulances head to the area pic.twitter.com/rDbyULYinN — INTELSky (@Intel_Sky) October 14, 2021

Earlier, a Lebanese court rejected a lawsuit against the chief investigator in the investigation into the explosion in Beirut in August last year, in which more than 200 people were killed, and allowed him to continue his work, court documents show.



The investigation into the blast was suspended this week after former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeitar filed a complaint. Chief Judge Tarek Bitar issued a warrant for Khalil's arrest.