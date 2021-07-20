World Erdogan announced: We'll occupy the airport under one condition; Chaos in Cyprus, too Turkey is ready to take over the management of the airport in Kabul, if the USA provides necessary support, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 20, 2021 | 12:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE H

"A new era is beginning in Afghanistan and in the region, with Turkey standing with the United States and NATO. The United States has decided to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and wants the Kabul airport to continue operating," said the first man of Turkey.



"We see it in a positive light, because we have several conditions for the United States in diplomatic relations and logistics," Erdogan stressed in an interview with the TRT TV channel, TASS reports.



It should be recalled that NATO ended its military mission in Afghanistan after almost two decades.



The foreign troops that are still in the country, U.S. and Turkish, after the departure of most NATO soldiers, are exclusively under the supervision of their national chains of command, the sources said.



This means that the bloodiest military mission in the history of the Alliance is coming to an end. The decision not to officially announce the end of the military mission is related to the fact that the operational plan is still in force, the DPA explains.



The United States entered Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and the Allies soon followed suit. Washington then launched the NATO mutual defense clause for the first time.



A video from Kabul, which was supposed to include only the prayer of the believers, among whom was the President of Afghanistan, also recorded the rocketing of Kabul.

Flammable messages in Cyprus

Tanjug/Turkish Presidency/Pool via AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar announced today plans to open a part of the city of Famagusta in the Turkish-controlled part of Cyprus.



Tatar, a close ally of Ankara, says the government's plan is to abolish military status for part of the area, adding that about 3.5 per cent of the city will have guaranteed civilian status.



The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning this move, "Kathimerini" reported. The joint announcement came after Erdogan's two-day visit to Cyprus, on the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which divided the Mediterranean island into two parts, the AP adds.



During the speech, Erdogan attacked "enemies of Turkish Cypriots", including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



"Everyone will talk about Cyprus today. We will listen to them, but we are not interested in what they are saying," Erdogan said.



Turkish President reiterated his call for a "two-state solution" in Cyprus, accusing the European Union of rejecting the idea.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Nicosia earlier this month that the European bloc, which Cyprus joined in 2004, would "never, ever" accept such an agreement (on division).



"We will not listen to their advice. We will do what we need to do," Erdogan said. On Monday, hundreds of Greek Cypriots protested against Erdogan's visit to the village of Derinia near Varosha, an abandoned suburb of the northern city of Famagusta, which until recently was under strict Turkish military control. The town has remained empty and closed since 1974, but Turkey and Turkish Cypriot authorities allowed access to the area last year.



The AP estimates that this infuriated many Greek Cypriots from Varosha, who saw the move as pressure on their rights and property.