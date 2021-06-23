World Tensions in the Black Sea: Russians shot at the British Russia's Black Sea Fleet, together with the FSB Border Service, fired a warning shot to prevent the British destroyer from violating the Russian state border. Source: B92, Sputnik Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | 13:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ SHAHZAIB AKBER

Earlier, the British destroyer received a warning that weapons would be used if it violated the borders of the Russian Federation, however, the warship did not respond to that warning, according to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.



"The destroyer URO 'Defender' of the British Navy crossed the state border of the Russian Federation on June 23 at 11:52, moving along the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and entered the territorial sea in the area of Cape Fiolent," the statement reads.



After that, according to the Ministry, the border ship of the Russian fleet fired two warning shots at 12.06 and 12.08, after which, at 12.19, the Su-24M plane carried out a warning bombing in the direction of the British destroyer, reports Sputnik.



After that, the British destroyer, at 12.23, left the borders of the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, concludes the Russian military department.