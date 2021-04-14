World Greece lifts quarantine for visitors from Serbia Greece lifts quarantine measures for EU countries, and five others including Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 14, 2021 | 21:23 Tweet Share Foto: Kaan ULUER / Shutterstock

Greece will lift quarantine next week for passengers coming from the European Union and five other countries, including Serbia, who have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid 19, a senior government official stated today.

Greece, which emerged from a decade-long financial crisis two years ago, said it would open its tourism sector, which is a key driver of growth for its economy, as of mid-May.



"We will gradually lift the restrictions, starting next week before the opening scheduled for May 14," an unknown official from the Ministry of Tourism told Reuters.



An official said that citizens from the European Union and Serbia, the United States, Britain, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates will be allowed to travel to Greece via airports in Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini, and Corfu and two border transitions.



Visitors from the listed countries will not have to undergo the quarantine if they prove they received two doses of the Covid 19 vaccine or present a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours before their arrival, the official said, adding that tourists will have to obey all local restrictions.



Last month, Greece lifted a one-week quarantine for travelers coming from Israel who were vaccinated and/or tested negative.



For travelers from Britain and the United Arab Emirates, a second mandatory test is also required upon arrival.