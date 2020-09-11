World Belgrade, Pristina and Washington nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize Swedish MP Magnus Jacobsson submitted the initiative for nominating the governments of the USA, Serbia and Kosovo for the Nobel Peace Prize. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 11, 2020 | 17:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANNA MONEYMAKER / POOL

As he stated, he was encouraged to do so by the Washington agreement between Belgrade and Pristina on the normalization of economic relations, which he considers to be paving the way for reaching a peace agreement between the two sides.



The Christian Democrat politician wrote on his Twitter profile that he submitted the nomination to the Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel Prizes, today.



"That is why I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize because this agreement aims to eliminate the risk of new conflicts in the Balkans and is closer to peace and mutual recognition," Jacobsson said, and Kosovo online reports.



It is added that at the end of the 1990s, Europe was hit by a bloody war in which different parts of the former Yugoslavia fought each other on ethnic and religious grounds.



"After the end of the war, it was difficult to find a way that would lead to reconciliation, which can be seen in the relations between Kosovo and Serbia. In recent years, there have been situations where we, who are monitoring the development in the Balkans, have been very worried that new conflicts could occur. That is why it is very important to see that President Donald Trump and his administration, together with the Governments of Kosovo and Serbia, have progressed in the negotiations for the normalization of economic relations", the proposal adds.



As Jacobsson wrote, "trade and communications are important building blocks for peace".



"This is a very important step for the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. If the signed agreement works as planned, trade and open personal relations would open the way for a mutual peace agreement in which Serbia can recognize Kosovo, which would put an end to this long conflict," Jacobsson concluded.