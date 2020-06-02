World Trump mobilizes the military: "I am dispatching thousands of heavily armed soldiers" US President Donald Trump threatened to send heavily armed forces to quell civil unrest in the country due to the death of an African-American during his arrest Source: B92 Tuesday, June 2, 2020 | 09:57 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

He said if cities and states failed to control the protests and "defend their residents" he would deploy the army and "quickly solve the problem for them", BBC reports.



"I have sworn to defend America and I will do so. Justice for Floyd will be achieved, but we cannot allow violent protesters to endanger our peaceful citizens. I am an ally of all peaceful protesters, but it has been violated by professional anarchists, Antifa and others".



He also mentioned that the brave nurses, who are fighting against the coronavirus, are afraid to leave the house.



"Justice, not chaos is our mission, and we will succeed, 100 percent. Our country always wins. That is why I am taking immediate presidential actions, mobilizing all civilian and military resources."



"I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property", Trump said.



He announced that curfew would be strictly respected.



Protests over the death of George Floyd enter the seventh day.



As Trump spoke at the White House, police dispersed protesters from a nearby park with tear gas and rubber bullets.



The President then crossed the park and posed next to the damaged church, provoking criticism that he used peaceful demonstrators as an opportunity for taking a photo.

Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said "Thank you, but no thanks" on the threats sent by President Donald Trump to mobilize the army to fight the riots that occurred after the death of an unarmed African-American man, Tanjug reports.



"The President is trying to reshape reality," Cuomo said, adding that even in Washington, there are people on the streets protesting.



"These are peaceful protests. They are mostly young people, whites, who are offended by what they saw when Floyd was killed, and they should be," Cuomo told CNN.



Cuomo insists that these are sporadic cases of destructive behavior and that they make up a small minority of demonstrators.



"Criminal activities cannot be tolerated and must be legally sanctioned, but the robbers intervened with the protesters. However, what the president did today was calling out the American military against American citizens", Cuomo said.