UK prime minister infected with coronavirus VIDEO

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the new coronavirus

Source: B92
Getty Images/WPA Pool
Getty Images/WPA Pool

He informed the public that he had developed mild symptoms in the last 24 hours and was found to be coronavirus positive on testing.

Johnson added that he is currently in self-isolation, but that he will continue to lead the government through video conferences.

Just to reiterate, before Johnson, it was suspected that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump were positive, but their tests showed they were not infected.

