UK prime minister infected with coronavirus VIDEO
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the new coronavirusSource: B92
He informed the public that he had developed mild symptoms in the last 24 hours and was found to be coronavirus positive on testing.
Johnson added that he is currently in self-isolation, but that he will continue to lead the government through video conferences.
Just to reiterate, before Johnson, it was suspected that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump were positive, but their tests showed they were not infected.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri