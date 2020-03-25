World 0

Spain in black: More dead than in China

738 more people die in Spain from coronavirus infection, making the country second in the world in casualties

It is the highest number of deaths in one day in Spain from COVID-19 caused by coronavirus.

The death toll in Spain has increased to 3.434, overtaking China, with 3.285 casualties.

Most people affected by coronavirus had died in Italy, 6.820 by yesterday.

The number infected in Spain has increased 20 percent in the last 24 hours, amounting to 47.610 people.

Coronavirus infection has so far been confirmed in more than 434.000 people worldwide, out of which, more than 19.600 have died.

