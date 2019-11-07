World Emmanuel Macron warns Europe: NATO is brain-dead, Europe on the edge of a precipice The French President tells "The Economist" that NATO is brain-dead, while Europe is "on the edge of a precipice" Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 7, 2019 | 13:33 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Hector Retamal/Pool

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, has warned European countries that they can no longer rely on America to defend NATO allies.



“What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO".



Europe stands on “the edge of a precipice”, he says, and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power.



Otherwise we will “no longer be in control of our destiny", Macron said, as Index.hr reports.



During the hour-long interview, conducted in his office at the Elysée Palace in Paris, the president argues that it is high time for Europe to “wake up”.



Macron added that up till now USA and Europe had shared common interests, while he gave his best to maintain best possible relations with the US President Donald Trump.



But, he believes that Europe is now dealing for the first time with an American President who "does not share our idea of the European project", concluding that America is turning its back on the European project. Moreover, Europe is being weakened from within by Brexit and political instability.



He was asked whether he believed in the effectiveness of Article Five, the idea that if one NATO member is attacked all would come to its aid, which many analysts think underpins the alliance's deterrent effect.



“I don't know”, he replied, “but what will Article Five mean tomorrow?”