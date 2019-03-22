World 0

Switzerland: Elderly woman murders 7-year-old from Kosovo

A 75-year-old woman has murdered a seven-year-old boy, Megdim L., by stabbing him to death in the middle of the street in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: Tanjug
(EPA-EFE, file, illustration)
The boy was returning home from school when he was killed.

The victim, whose parents moved to Switzerland from the town of Lipljan in Kosovo, was killed on Thursday.

The incident happened only some 200 meters from his school.

The woman used a knife to stab the boy and then left him lying in a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

