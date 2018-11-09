EU: Belgrade and Pristina should both refrain

This has been announced in a press release posed on the EEAS wesbite.

It added that "the European Union expects Serbia and Kosovo to swiftly deliver on their commitment to the dialogue given the direct link between comprehensive normalization of relations between them and the concrete prospects for their EU aspirations."



In her discussions with the two presidents, EU foreign policy chief and dialogue facilitator Mogherini "emphasized the need for Kosovo and Serbia to ensure an environment conducive for the dialogue and to refrain from words, actions and measures that are contrary to the spirit of normalization."



"They discussed the necessary steps for the way forward and decided to remain in constant contact in the coming days to assess the follow up of today's meeting," the press release concluded.